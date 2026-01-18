Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: Weather Might Worsen In Kanpur, Alert Issued

Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: How bad will the fog and cold be in Kanpur today, January 17, 2026? Find out the complete weather situation amidst the possibility of rain and poor air quality

Winter will be intense in Kanpur on Jan 17, 2026. The morning will likely start with dense fog, and the cold will last all day. Min temps may be 7-8°C, max 18-20°C. Light rain or hail is also possible.

Morning fog in Kanpur could be so dense, making road visibility poor and affecting traffic. Sunshine is possible in the afternoon, but cold winds will keep it chilly. Temps may drop to 6-7°C at night.

Humidity is expected to be 70-80%, making it feel colder. Shivers may increase by evening, with the chill felt indoors. The elderly and children should take extra care due to the cold.

Kanpur's air quality may worsen, with the AQI likely between 200-300 (poor). Fog can trap pollutants, raising PM2.5 and PM10 levels. This is risky for those with asthma; stay indoors and wear a mask.

The weather department says cold and fog will continue in Kanpur on Jan 16-17. A change is expected after Jan 19, but an alert is active. Wear warm clothes, drink water, and drive carefully in fog.