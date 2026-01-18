Raipur Weather LATEST Update: Will It Be Sunny Amidst The Cold? Check Forecast

Raipur Weather LATEST Update: How will the weather be in Raipur on January 17, 2026? What are the updates on cold, sun, and air quality? Get the full weather report for today

In Raipur, the cold will linger on Jan 17, 2026, but daytime sun will make it comfy. Expect a light morning chill and pleasant afternoon temps. A relaxing day overall.

Raipur may see light morning mist on Jan 17, clearing for a sunny day. Min temps will be 12-14°C, with a max of 24-26°C. The chill will return at night.

No rain is expected in Raipur; the weather will be dry with 50-65% humidity. It's more humid in the morning, drier by evening. This may cause skin/throat issues.

Raipur's air quality on Jan 17 will be moderate to poor, with a morning AQI of 120-150. Increased PM2.5 and PM10 may affect the elderly and those with breathing issues.

This January weather is great for sightseeing in Raipur. Clear skies and a light chill make it ideal for visiting temples or parks. Be cautious of morning fog and cold nights.