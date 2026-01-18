Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh's Film Nears Stree 2 And Kantara Lifetime Records

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable box office journey even on Day 43. The Aditya Dhar spy thriller is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of Stree 2 and Kantara Chapter 1

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar remains a box office powerhouse even on its forty-third day in theatres. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller earned around 1.65 crore net in India on Day 43, taking its total domestic net collection to approximately 818.25 crore. With this massive total, the film is now within touching distance of the lifetime worldwide earnings of Stree 2 and Kantara Chapter 1. Despite a natural slowdown in footfalls during its seventh week, the film continues to attract audiences and is on course to enter the elite list of India's highest-grossing films.

The film's journey at the box office has been nothing short of exceptional. Dhurandhar opened strongly and built solid momentum through its first two weeks, with the second week delivering the highest weekly earnings. While collections gradually dipped in later weeks, the film consistently added significant numbers every week. By the end of Week 6, Dhurandhar had already established itself as a blockbuster, and its Day 43 total further reinforces its long-lasting theatrical pull. Makers have even claimed a higher India collection figure, which if accurate, places the film ahead of several previous box office heavyweights and just behind the top two highest-grossing films in Indian cinema history.

On Day 43, Dhurandhar recorded an overall theatre occupancy of around 12 percent nationwide. Morning shows began on a lower note, but attendance improved through afternoon, evening, and night screenings, showing that audience interest remains intact. Delhi NCR led the country in total shows, followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Although occupancy percentages varied across regions, the film continues to secure strong screen presence, reflecting sustained demand even in its seventh week.