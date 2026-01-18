TASMAC Liquor Sales During Pongal Touch Rs 518 Crore In Tamil Nadu

For the Pongal festival, liquor worth Rs. 518 crore was sold in TASMAC shops across Tamil Nadu in just the last two days. Rs. 217 crore was collected on Bhogi and Rs. 301 crore on Thai Pongal.

Sales surged as people bought liquor for the Pongal holiday. . Bhogi (Jan 14): Rs. 217 crore. . Thai Pongal (Jan 15): Rs. 301 crore.

Total sales hit Rs. 518 crore in two days.

As usual, the Chennai zone leads in sales.

. Chennai Zone: A whopping Rs. 98.75 crore in liquor sales in the last 2 days. Sales were also brisk in other zones.

Last year, sales were Rs. 725 crore over 4 days. This year, hitting Rs. 518 crore in just 2 days is seen as significant growth. There are 4,829 TASMAC shops in the state.