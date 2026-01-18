UP Weather LATEST Update: Very Unhealthy Air And Hazy Skies Across Cities

Get the latest Uttar Pradesh weather forecast for January 17. See temperatures for Prayagraj, Agra, and Kanpur, and learn about the hazardous air quality alert in major cities.

Uttar Pradesh will have a mix of sunshine and cloudy skies on Saturday, January 17. The day will stay mild, while night will remain cool. Air quality may be poor in several cities, so caution is advised, especially for sensitive people.

Prayagraj will see partial sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature will reach around 21°C, while the minimum will drop to 8°C. It may feel slightly warmer in the afternoon, with a real feel of 22°C.

Ghaziabad will have a hazy sky during the day. Temperatures will range from 9°C at night to 21°C in the afternoon. The air quality will be hazardous, making outdoor activities risky.

Agra is expected to remain hazy with very unhealthy air. The day temperature may rise to 23°C, and the night will cool to about 10°C. Despite the warmth during the day, caution is needed due to poor air conditions.

Kanpur will experience mostly cloudy skies. The highest temperature will be around 20°C, and the lowest will be near 8°C. Air quality will remain very unhealthy, so limiting outdoor exposure is advisable.

Varanasi will have a hazy sun for most of the day. The maximum temperature will be near 21°C, and the minimum will be about 8°C. Afternoons will feel a little warmer, while mornings and evenings stay cool.