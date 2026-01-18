Noida Weather LATEST Update: Schools Remain Closed On January 17 As Cold And Fog Persist

IMD forecasts continued fog and low temperatures, with gradual improvement expected after January 18 in Noida. All government and private schools will remain closed for Nursery to Class 8 students on Jan 17 due to dense fog and cold weather.

Severe winter conditions continue to disrupt daily life in Noida and nearby areas. Due to persistent dense fog and cold weather, schools in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed for students from Nursery to Class 8 on January 16 and January 17. The decision has been taken to protect children from health risks linked to extreme cold and poor visibility.

The district education department had earlier extended winter holidays till January 15 because of the cold wave. However, as weather conditions have not improved, officials have announced two additional days of school closure.

All schools in the district, government and private, have been asked to remain closed for students from Nursery to Class 8 on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17. The order applies to schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and other education boards.

The decision was issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar after reviewing the current weather situation. The order was passed following directions from the district magistrate, officials said. The information was reported by PTI.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold and foggy conditions are expected to continue for the next few days in Noida and surrounding areas.

On January 16, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach about 19 degrees Celsius. Dense fog is expected during the morning hours, which could lead to very low visibility.

January 17 is forecast to be even colder, with very dense fog expected in the early hours. Temperatures are likely to range between 5 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, making outdoor movement difficult, especially in the morning.

Weather conditions are expected to improve slowly after January 18. The IMD has said that temperatures may rise gradually in the coming days.

From January 18 onwards, the minimum temperature is expected to increase to around 6 degrees Celsius. By January 21, the maximum temperature may rise to between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Although fog or light mist may still be present in the early morning, weather conditions are likely to become better as the day progresses.

With cold wave conditions continuing, parents and students have been advised to take extra care. Children should wear warm clothes and avoid going out early in the morning unless necessary.

Parents are advised to ensure that children carry scarves, gloves, and masks when stepping outdoors. Thick fog can reduce visibility and increase the risk of illness, especially for young children.

Schools and parents have also been urged to keep children indoors during heavy fog and to regularly check updates issued by local authorities before planning any travel.

District officials said the decision to keep schools closed was taken purely in the interest of students' safety and health. With winter conditions still severe, authorities will continue to monitor the situation and take further steps if required.

Residents are advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates as the cold spell continues across the region.