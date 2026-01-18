US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Meets Japanese Counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held high-level talks with Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi in Virginia, focusing on defence cooperation and regional security. The meeting underscored efforts to strengthen the US-Japan strategic partnership amid evolving Indo-Pacific challenges.

