US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Meets Japanese Counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi


2026-01-18 02:02:17
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held high-level talks with Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi in Virginia, focusing on defence cooperation and regional security. The meeting underscored efforts to strengthen the US-Japan strategic partnership amid evolving Indo-Pacific challenges.

