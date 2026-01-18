Riyadh: India's 'Veer Yodhas' Honoured On Armed Forces Veterans' Day

The Embassy of India in Riyadh commemorated Armed Forces Veterans' Day, paying tribute to India's Veer Yodhas, the veterans of the Indian Armed Forces, for their selfless service, sacrifice, and enduring contribution to nation-building. The event was graced by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with distinguished veterans and their family members, members of the Indian community, school children from Indian schools in Riyadh, and officials of the Embassy, according to a release.

Ambassador Commends Veterans' Contributions

Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan, in his address, underscored the strength and continued relevance of India's veteran community. He commended the international contributions of the Indian contingents in UN peacekeeping missions.

Heartfelt Tributes and Performances

The event featured heartfelt messages from veterans, who reminisced about their experience in the forces and shared insights into their lives in Saudi Arabia. A special highlight of the programme was the patriotic cultural performances by students from Indian schools in Riyadh, who paid heartfelt tribute to the veterans through patriotic songs, dance performances, and a skit depicting the courage, sacrifice, and values of the Indian Armed Forces.

Commemoration and Tribute to Terrorism Victims

As a mark of respect and appreciation, the Ambassador presented commemorative gifts and the latest Samman magazine to the veterans in attendance, acknowledging their distinguished service and lifelong commitment to the nation, according to the release. Alongside this event, a photo exhibition on "Human Cost of Terrorism" was inaugurated by Ambassador Khan, as a tribute to the victims of terrorism. The exhibition highlighted the often unseen impact of the scourge of terrorism on individuals and communities while underlining India's efforts to counter the menace of terrorism. (ANI)

