Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
8 Things To Do To Reduce Bad Cholesterol Naturally And Protect Your Heart

2026-01-18 02:02:03
Excessive buildup of bad cholesterol can lead to serious problems like heart attack and stroke over time. Let's look at what you can do to reduce bad cholesterol.

 

Avoiding excessive carbohydrate intake can help lower cholesterol.

Also, cut out fatty foods and processed foods from your diet.

Also, reduce the excessive consumption of red meat from your diet.

Also, eliminate foods containing sugar and oil from your diet.

Include foods rich in fiber and healthy fats in your diet.

Maintaining a healthy body weight is also important for lowering cholesterol.

Exercising is a key way to reduce cholesterol.

Avoid smoking and drinking. Reducing stress also helps control cholesterol and protect heart health.

