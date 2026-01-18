Why This Penny Stock Is On Track To Gain For First Time In 10 Sessions



The agreement allows up to six months of exclusivity for approved customers.

The partnership targets use cases such as border security, counter-terrorism, and critical infrastructure protection. Approved customers include Canada's Department of National Defence and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as well as Mexican agencies such as the Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional and the Guardia Nacional.

Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) sparked excitement among retail investors as the stock soared over 230% after the opening bell on Friday, driven by news of a partnership with an Israeli defense company.

If the rally holds, it would mark the first gain for JFBR stock in 10 sessions.

Details Of The Deal

Jeffs' Brands' subsidiary, KeepZone AI, signed a distribution agreement with STI, an Israeli homeland security technologies firm. Under the deal, KeepZone will distribute STI's products in Canada and Mexico, marking a crucial step in Jeffs' Brands' expansion plans beyond e-commerce.

The agreement allows up to six months of exclusivity for approved customers, allowing KeepZone to work directly with key government and security agencies without competition from other distributors.

Approved customers include Canada's Department of National Defence and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as well as Mexican agencies such as the Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional and the Guardia Nacional.

The partnership targets use cases such as border security, counter-terrorism, and critical infrastructure protection, and features technologies such as under-vehicle inspection systems and explosives detection devices.

The agreement builds on KeepZone's recent partnerships with Scanary, Zorronet, and RT LTA Systems to offer AI-enabled, multi-layered security ecosystems.

“We believe this Agreement expands our ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to government and enterprise clients in North America. STI's innovative detection systems align perfectly with our mission to support proactive threat mitigation, enhancing safety in critical areas like borders and public infrastructure,” said KeepZone CEO Alon Dayan.

How Did Retail React?

The deal generated significant buzz on Stocktwits with retail sentiment flipping to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' a day ago. Message volumes tracking the stock on the platform were 'extremely high'.

One user saw $1.55 as a key resistance level. The stock is currently trading at $1.26.

Another user saw potential for 10x gains.

Over the past year, the stock has been under intense selling pressure, declining nearly 97%.

Read also:Why Is NUKK Stock Rising Pre-Market Today?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.