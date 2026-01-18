2 BJP Mlas Ready To Join Us, But Doors Closed: Abhishek Banerjee

BJP MLAs Ready to Join, Doors Closed: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday claimed two BJP MLAs from West Midnapore are ready to join TMC. During a public rally in Medinipur, Banerjee said that he's "kept the doors closed" to these lawmakers, respecting party workers' sentiments.

"Two MLAs from this region are in touch with me and are ready to join the party. It's just that I have kept the doors closed, respecting your wishes," said Banerjee. While he did not explicitly name both, he specifically referenced Hiranmay Chattopadhyay (Hiran), the BJP MLA from Kharagpur, claiming Hiran had previously visited his office alongside TMC district president Ajit Maity but was denied entry. The BJP currently has two MLAs in West Midnapore: Hiranmay Chattopadhyay (Kharagpur Sadar) and Sital Kapat (Ghatal).

Banerjee Slams Centre Over Withheld Funds

Abhishek Banerjee further accused the central government of withholding funds meant for housing, roads, water supply, and employment schemes in West Bengal. He said while the BJP-led Centre has blocked these funds, his government has already provided homes to 12 lakh people under its housing scheme and aims to build houses for two million more.

"The central government has withheld the money for our houses, the roads, the money for 100 days of work, and the money for water. Our government has provided houses to 12 lakh people under the housing scheme. Whether Narendra Modi directs it or not, our government will provide houses to two million more people in the coming days," he said during the event. Banerjee also targeted BJP leaders Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that they are ignoring the plight of the people. He called for new initiatives in Bengal to address governance issues. "This Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi are showing the living people dead at their behest, "he said. "A new project should be launched in Bengal to remove Gyanesh Kumar's cataracts. Earlier, the BJP government used to stop water and housing money. Don't vote now. People used to vote for the government; now they are choosing who will vote," he added.

TMC Launches Yatra for 2026 Polls

These remarks came from Medinipur's "Abar Jitbe Bangla" yatra launched from South 24 Parganas by the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Banerjee set a target of winning all 19 seats in the Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram regions to facilitate a "collapse" of the BJP in the state. The yatra will highlight the achievements of Mamata Banerjee's tenure in Bengal while pressing the BJP on several issues.

Tensions Escalate Over Electoral Roll Revision

The development comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls. Political tensions have further escalated over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of deleting voters' names from the electoral roll using artificial intelligence at the BJP's behest. Addressing a press conference in Howrah, Mamata Banerjee held the BJP responsible for the alleged deaths during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voter lists in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "84 people died till this morning; 4 died by suicide, 17 lost their lives due to brain stroke or heart stroke after getting SIR notice. The Election Commission should take responsibility for all these deaths. BJP should take responsibility for all these deaths; even Duryodhana and Dushasana should take responsibility for these deaths. Names are deleted through Al on the BJP's instructions. As per our knowledge, there is a plan that people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are entering here and voting in Bengal." (ANI)

