Riot Signs AMD Data Center Lease, Funds Texas Expansion With Bitcoin Sale

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) on Friday announced that it has signed a data center lease and service agreement with leading chip designer, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

The agreement between the two companies has been signed for Riot's Rockdale data center. The cryptocurrency mining firm also announced that it has sold 1,080 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $96 million to fund the acquisition of 200 acres of land at Rockdale.

Riot Platforms' shares were up nearly 9% in Friday's opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company was in the 'extremely bullish' territory.

AMD shares were up more than 1% at the time of writing, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trending in the 'extremely bullish' territory.

