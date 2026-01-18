Private Sector Entity To Develop HAPS For Indian Air Force

New Delhi: The defence ministry's top officials discussed about the development of Solar-powered high-altitude pseudo satellite (HAPS) for the Indian Air Force and gave a go ahead for its innovation by the private sector entity.

The funding of the project will be fully funded by the government, sources in the defence ministry told Asianet Newsable English. Sources also said the move would give an impetus to the Aatmanirbharta and Make-in-India initiatives.

Boost for India's surveillance efficiency

A new age unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the HAPS will significantly enhance India's surveillance and its capabilities in border areas.

Designed for extended periods of operation at high altitudes, typically in the stratosphere, the HAPS are above weather and aircraft and serves as satellite, providing stable, long-range communication links and clear views.

In 2024, the Indian Navy signed a contract for design and development of indigenous HAPS with private sector NewSpace Research & Technologies (NRT), with an objective to further bolster its surveillance and communication capability.

Bengaluru-based public sector CSIR-NAL has recently inaugurated a full-scale production unit and expected to start inducting the pseudo satellites by next year.

Besides monitoring, detecting changes or activities along the border areas, the HAPS are valuable in disaster scenarios, and can also be used to assist mobile communications networks in remote areas.