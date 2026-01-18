Experts Reveals About These Health Risks Of Using Aluminium Utensils In Everyday Cooking

Aluminium cookware health risks: Doctors have warned that long-term use of aluminum utensils can lead to kidney and other health problems.

Doctors warn that aluminum pots can react with acidic foods, adding small amounts of metal to your meal. It's safer to use clay, iron, or stainless steel pots instead.

Aluminum pots are popular because they're cheap and heat up fast. But doctors warn that long-term use can lead to kidney and other health problems.

Aluminum is a reactive metal. Cooking acidic foods like tomatoes, tamarind, or lemon in these pots can cause the metal to leach into the food, a fact many people don't know.

Kidneys filter waste from the body. Aluminum entering the bloodstream can build up over time, slowing kidney function and increasing the risk of kidney stones, especially for patients.

High exposure to aluminum can cause memory problems. It also weakens bones by reducing calcium absorption and causes digestive issues like ulcers and bloating.

Considering all this, safer options include stainless steel, iron, or traditional clay pots. These don't react with food and help preserve nutrients for healthier daily cooking.