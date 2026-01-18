BJP-Sena Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls Shah Credits PM Modi's Policies

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday hailed the BJP-Shiv Sena's victory in the Maharashtra civic polls, stating that the win shows people's faith in the development policies of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mahayuti recorded sweeping victories in Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Panvel, Jalgaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad and Jalna municipal corporations while also touching the majority mark in the emerging trends of the BMC polls.

Shah Credits PM Modi's 'Development Policies'

In an X post, Amit Shah attributed the win to the state government's development and welfare work. He wrote, "The resounding victory of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the Maharashtra municipal elections demonstrates that the people across the country have unwavering faith only in the development policies of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This historic success is a clear endorsement by the people of the development and welfare work undertaken by the Mahayuti government in the state. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for this overwhelming support."

"Heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister Devevendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan, and all the BJP-Shiv Sena workers on this victory," the X post added.

Mahayuti's Performance in Key Corporations

In the Navi Mumbai civic body polls, the Yuti won by a thumping majority, with the BJP winning 65 seats and Shiv Sena winning 43 of the total 111 seats.

In Ulhasnagar, the BJP won 37 seats, and the alliance partner Shinde Sena won 36 out of 78 seats.

In Panvel and Dhule, the BJP got a majority for the Mahayuti single-handedly, winning 55 out of 78 seats and 50 out of 74 seats respectively, while the Sena won two and five seats respectively.

Saffron ruled in Jalgaon as the BJP won 46 and the Sena won 22 of 75 seats. In Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, the BJP alone crossed the majority mark, winning 39 of 78 seats while Shiv Sena and NCP won two and 16 seats respectively. Congress won 18 seats here.

In Jalna, the BJP-Sena won 53 of 65 seats, defeating Congress, which won only nine.

CM Fadnavis Attributes Win to 'Development Agenda'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attributed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti's sweeping victory in the civic polls to the "development agenda", while stating that the alliance will form Mayors in 25 of 29 Municipal Corporations. (ANI)

