MP CM Transfers Rs 1836 Cr To Ladli Behnas, Launches Dev Works

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred financial assistance of Rs 1,836 crore to over 1.25 crore 'Ladli Behna' beneficiaries and over Rs 90 crore as a subsidy for gas cylinder refilling to 29 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala' Yojana.

Development Works and State's Vision

CM Yadav also performed the bhoomi-pujan and inaugurated various development works worth Rs 206 crore for the Sohagpur Assembly constituency in Narmadapuram district, including the newly constructed Circuit House at Makhan Nagar, on the occasion, according to an official release.

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to work in mission mode on the four pillars of development--the poor, youth, farmers, and women, with a focus on empowerment. The state government is consistently working toward women's empowerment. The 32nd instalment of the 'Ladli Behna' Yojana has been transferred to the accounts of over 1.25 crore sisters."

Expanding Support for Women

The CM highlighted that the state government is gradually increasing the assistance amount under the 'Ladli Behna' Yojana. The government will also support women with Rs 5,000 for employment-linked industrial work. Women are being given an additional 2 per cent concession on property registration. He also noted that mulberry silk from Narmadapuram is well known, and that the establishment of thread-manufacturing units has enabled 50 women to become 'Lakhpatis'.

Farmer Welfare Initiatives

The state government has declared 2026 as 'Farmer Welfare Year', during which agriculture will be linked with employment and industry. Women will be trained and connected with self-help groups. Farmers are assured of fair prices for wheat, paddy, and pulses.

Future Projects for Narmadapuram Region

The Chief Minister also announced that the Bagra-Sakha Hoj irrigation project covering 42,000 hectares would be launched soon and a new bridge over the Tawa River would be constructed at a cost of Rs 122 crore. He also announced that the roads from Narmadapuram to Babai, Sohagpur, Pipariya, and Bankhedi would be upgraded to four lanes, and that additional classrooms would be constructed for a college in Makhan Nagar, and that a sports stadium in Makhan Nagar and a new college in Sohagpur would be established.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)