Tu Yaa Main: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav Star In 'Fame US' Track

'Fame US' track from 'Tu Yaa Main' film was released on Friday. The gully-rap track by hip-hop collective 7 Bantai'Z is picturised on the lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Sharing the frame with Adarsh Gourav, the song taps into a street-driven mood that mirrors the intense world of Tu Yaa Main. In one of the standout sequences, both Shanaya and Adarsh are seen dressed in sharp suits, letting loose on gully rap beats.

Shanaya Kapoor on 'Freestyle' Choreography

Speaking about the track, Shanaya shared, "The choreography in 'Fame Us' was very freestyle. We were just told to let loose, have fun, and move with the beat instead of following fixed steps. It was really about feeling the music and the vibe, which honestly made it so much fun, and working with 7 Bantai'Z just added to that energy. It made the whole experience feel easy and organic."

About 'Tu Yaa Main'

Tu Yaa Main is set to release on 13th February 2026. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. (ANI)

