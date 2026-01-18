Delhi Directs Swift Social Security Rollout For Gig, Platform Workers

Delhi's Labour Minister, Kapil Mishra, on Friday directed that the process of bringing unorganised workers, gig and platform workers, and construction workers under the ambit of social security be expedited, and that the rules be aligned with those of the Central Government.

Review Meeting on Social Security Preparedness

On Friday, the Labour Minister chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparedness related to the publication and notification of rules framed under the Code on Social Security, 2020, aimed at extending various welfare benefits to these workers.

The Code on Social Security provides for the constitution of Welfare Boards for unorganised and construction workers and for the formulation of welfare schemes for them.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Minister was briefed on the preparedness related to the publication and notification of rules framed under all four Labour Codes, including the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The meeting was attended by the Labour Commissioner and other senior departmental officers.

The Labour Minister directed that the benefits of schemes reach unorganised workers, gig and platform workers, and construction workers swiftly and transparently.

Consolidation into Four Labour Codes

Kapil Mishra stated that the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has consolidated 29 existing labour laws into four Labour Codes--the Code on Wages, the Code on Industrial Relations, the Code on Social Security, and the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions.

The objective of these Labour Codes is to protect workers' rights, promote Ease of Doing Business, and expand social security coverage.

Under the Code on Social Security, 2020, unorganised workers and gig/platform workers have been included to extend various social security benefits to them.

Similarly, construction workers who were earlier covered under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act, 1996, have now been brought under the ambit of the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Directives for Alignment and Finalisation

Kapil Mishra directed that the pre-published rules of the Central Government be studied in detail and, wherever necessary, Delhi's rules be aligned with the Central rules to maintain uniformity across the country and avoid any inconvenience to workers.

The Labour Minister further instructed officials to finalise all rules at the earliest so that maximum benefits under all four Labour Codes can be made available to workers in Delhi in a timely manner.

He emphasised that the welfare and interests of workers are the Delhi Government's highest priority and that no delay in this regard will be tolerated. (ANI)

