Fake Video Row: AAP Demands Breach Of Privilege Action Against Mishra

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday sought breach of privilege action against BJP minister Kapil Mishra after a Punjab court declared a video circulated by him as fake and misleading. AAP Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha, in a letter to Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, stated that the Jalandhar court ordered the video's immediate removal from social media, exposing how it was used to tarnish Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi by wrongly invoking the names of Sikh Guru Sahibs.

According to an official release, the AAP MLA asserted that editing Assembly material to circulate a fake video and provoke religious sentiments amounts to breach of privilege, and demanded that the matter be referred to the Assembly Privileges Committee and that BJP minister Kapil Mishra be asked on what basis he circulated the fabricated video.

AAP Cites Court Order in Privilege Motion

On Friday, in a letter written to Speaker Vijender Gupta, AAP Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha stated, "A significant order has recently been passed by a competent court in Jalandhar, Punjab, in which a viral video related to the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been declared fake, tampered with, and misleading, and directions have been issued for its removal from social media and the internet. The court has also clearly held that facts were distorted through the said video and that an attempt was made to mislead the general public."

Highlighting the seriousness of the allegations made in the video, Sanjeev Jha said, "It is particularly noteworthy that the viral video levelled extremely serious allegations against the LoP in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi, accusing her of disrespecting the sacred names of Sikh religious Guru Sahibs. However, the court has categorically clarified in its order that the material and context used in the video were not part of the original record and that the allegations were found to be baseless and fake."

He noted, "What makes this matter even more serious is that the fake video used the names of Sikh Guru Sahibs in an incorrect, objectionable, and insulting context, which hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and created a situation that could disturb social harmony. Linking false allegations against an elected representative with religious sentiments and circulating them is not only condemnable but also an act that spreads hatred in society."

Kapil Mishra Accused of Circulating Fake Video

Referring to the origin and circulation of the video, he added, "It is a matter of public record that the said video was first circulated and promoted on social media by Kapil Mishra, MLA and minister. Through this video, there was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the LoP Atishi, misrepresent the proceedings and records of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, wrongly associate the sacred names of Sikh Guru Sahibs for political purposes, and create a situation that could damage religious harmony and social peace."

'Breach of Privilege and Contempt of the House'

Explaining the constitutional implications, the AAP Chief Whip said, "It is an established principle under the privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly that the proceedings, records, and references of the House cannot be misused. Editing Assembly-related material in a fabricated manner and circulating it to provoke religious sentiments and level false allegations against an elected member clearly amounts to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House."

AAP Demands Probe by Privileges Committee

Urging action from the Chair, the AAP Chief Whip requested, "Based on the order of the Jalandhar court and the facts available, this matter should be placed before the Privileges Committee. Kapil Mishra should be asked to clarify on what basis he circulated a video that has been declared fake by the court. Proceedings for breach of privilege should be initiated for levelling false allegations against LoP Atishi regarding the alleged insult of Sikh Guru Sahibs and for acts that hurt religious sentiments."

Stressing the broader significance of the issue, Sanjeev Jha said, "To protect the dignity of the Legislative Assembly and religious harmony, the committee should make appropriate recommendations. This matter is not merely about political differences, but is a highly serious issue linked to the dignity of the Assembly, religious respect, social harmony, and constitutional values, and it calls for swift and strict action." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)