Trump Reportedly Floats New Tariffs In Bid To Acquire Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that he may impose tariffs on countries if those nations don't go along with Greenland.

“We need Greenland for national security. So I may do that,” a report from CNBC said, citing Trump.

Trump has been aggressively making efforts and public comments to acquire Greenland for the United States. Recently, Danish and Greenland officials met Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week to discuss Trump's push to acquire the territory.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.