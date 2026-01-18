Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Reportedly Floats New Tariffs In Bid To Acquire Greenland

2026-01-18 02:01:20
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that he may impose tariffs on countries if those nations don't go along with Greenland. 

“We need Greenland for national security. So I may do that,” a report from CNBC said, citing Trump. 

Trump has been aggressively making efforts and public comments to acquire Greenland for the United States. Recently, Danish and Greenland officials met Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week to discuss Trump's push to acquire the territory. 

