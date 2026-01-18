High-Quality Clash Of Global And Domestic Runners At Mumbai Marathon

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is set to witness a high-quality clash of global pedigree and domestic excellence as elite athletes from across the world, including Ethiopia, Uganda and Eritrea, line up alongside India's most accomplished distance runners for the upcoming edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, according to a release.

Long recognised as one of Asia's most competitive and demanding marathons, the race has built a reputation for attracting athletes in peak form, testing them against challenging conditions and a fast-evolving course. The marathon will be held on January 18. This year's elite fields reflect that stature, featuring world champions, seasoned international campaigners and in-form Indian marathoners, all arriving in Mumbai with recent results, refined preparation and clear competitive intent.

International Elite Men's Field

Among the international elite is Ethiopia's Bazezew Asmare Belay, who arrives in Mumbai with a reputation for consistency at major city marathons. Speaking ahead of the race, Belay said, "Preparation for Mumbai Marathon has been very focused, especially on maintaining rhythm in tough conditions. I have learned a lot from racing big-city marathons, and consistency has been my biggest strength over the last few seasons. Mumbai is a challenging course, and that's what excites me as an athlete. I am looking forward to testing myself and delivering a strong race."

Joining him is reigning world champion Victor Kiplangat of Uganda, who brings championship pedigree and calm assurance into the field. Reflecting on his approach, Kiplangat said, "Every marathon teaches you something new, and Mumbai Marathon is no different. My training has been about patience and execution. I have had special moments in my career, but I treat every race as a fresh challenge. I am excited to race here and give my best on the day."

Eritrea's Merhawi Kesete Weldemaryam, the silver medalist at last year's Mumbai Marathon, is also among the contenders. "The marathon holds good memories for me, and that gives me confidence coming into this race. Preparation has gone well, with a strong focus on endurance and pacing. I enjoy racing against a competitive field because it brings out the best in you," he said.

Women's International Contenders

The women's international field features strong Ethiopian representation, led by Shure Demise, who has enjoyed success across major marathons globally. "My training has been consistent, and I feel healthy going into this marathon, which is most important. This race is special because of the atmosphere and the support along the course. I am pleased to race here and see how my preparation reflects on race day," Demise remarked.

Also lining up is Medina Deme Armino, who has enjoyed a positive recent season. "This season has been very positive for me, and this race is another important race in that journey. Preparation has been about building strength and staying mentally calm. I enjoy racing in India because the energy motivates you throughout the course. I am looking forward to competing and giving my best effort," she said.

Completing the Ethiopian contingent is Yeshi Kalayu Chekole, who views the Mumbai race as an important step in her development. "I have had a mix of races recently, and the Mumbai Marathon is an opportunity to improve and learn. Training has focused on staying relaxed and finishing strong. Every marathon adds experience, especially when conditions are demanding. I am excited to be part of such a strong field and race with confidence," she noted.

Indian Elite Athletes Ready to Lead the Home Challenge

Men's Elite

Indian distance running will be strongly represented by a seasoned and in-form domestic lineup. Leading the charge is last year's winner Anish Thapa, who understands the significance of the race for Indian athletes. "Running this marathon always means something special for an Indian athlete, especially given my recent results here too. My preparation has been disciplined, with a lot of attention to recovery and consistency. Winning here gave me belief, but the hunger to improve remains the same, and I am keen to line up again and represent Indian distance running strongly," Thapa said.

Two-time champion Srinu Bugatha, one of the most reliable performers on the Indian circuit, echoed similar sentiments. "Mumbai Marathon is one of the most important races on the Indian calendar, and I have prepared seriously for it. Training has been structured, with a focus on pacing and strength. Every year, the competition gets stronger, which pushes us to raise our level. I am excited to race and see how far my preparation takes me," Bugatha said.

Women's Elite

In the women's Indian elite field, experienced campaigner Thakor Nirmaben Bharatjee, who is aiming for a hat-trick this year, returns to a course that has shaped her journey. "This marathon has played a big role in my journey, and coming back again feels special. Preparation has been steady, with a focus on endurance and staying injury-free. Racing here gives me confidence because of the support from the crowd. I am eager to compete and aim for another strong run," she said.

Veteran marathoner and two-time winner Jyoti Gawate brings experience and composure into the race, having competed in Mumbai on multiple occasions. "This marathon has been a very important race in my career, and every time I come back, it feels more familiar and motivating. My preparation has been steady, focusing on strength and staying consistent rather than chasing anything extraordinary. Experience teaches you how to respect the marathon and listen to your body. I am excited to be back on this course and enjoy the race," Gawate said.

Rounding off the Indian contingent is rising talent Bhagirathi, who continues to build momentum early in her career. "This season has given me a lot of learning and confidence, especially after winning in Delhi. Training for the Mumbai Marathon has been about improving endurance and staying mentally strong through the long runs. Racing against experienced athletes pushes me to grow with every marathon. I am looking forward to running in Mumbai and continuing to build my journey step by step," she said.

A Race of Resilience and National Pride

With athletes speaking of disciplined preparation and the importance of execution amid challenges, the elite field's messaging is that this will be a race shaped by patience, experience and resilience.

The international contenders arrive with proven credentials across major city marathons and championships, viewing Mumbai as both a challenge and an opportunity, while Indian athletes approach the race with confidence drawn from recent success, course familiarity and the hunger to raise the bar on home soil.

As race day approaches, the Mumbai Marathon once again stands at the convergence of global competition and national pride. For the internationals, it is a stage to strengthen consistency and ambition; for India's finest, it is a chance to test themselves against world-class opposition in front of a passionate home crowd. Together, they set the stage for a marathon that promises intensity from the opening kilometres to the final stretch, one that reflects the race's stature, spirit and an enduring place on the global road-running calendar. (ANI)

