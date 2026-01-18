MP Now Naxal-Free, PM Modi Satisfied: CM Yadav At IPS Service Meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated an IPS service meet, held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal and addressed the gathering. The Chief Minister also congratulated the police officers for their role in eradicating Naxalism from the state, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed satisfaction over this major achievement, according to an official release.

CM Yadav said, "The complete elimination of Naxalites from the state was akin to making the impossible possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed satisfaction over this significant achievement. While policing involves numerous challenges, the police force remains steadfast in its duty with enthusiasm and commitment at all times. All police personnel deserve appreciation, and their discipline is commendable and exemplary."

CM Yadav on Crime Control and State Security

He said that the year 2025 was marked by major achievements for the state government. Anti-national forces were eliminated at the grassroots by the Madhya Pradesh Police, leaving no place for organised crime in the state. He added that the police were achieving continuous success in the anti-drug campaign, and that the government and police were moving forward together with renewed experience and resolve.

He further said that strengthening the spirit of patriotism and public service remains the collective goal of establishing Madhya Pradesh as a model state for internal security.

Strengthening the Police Force

The Chief Minister said the police play a crucial role in strengthening democracy and maintaining law and order. He announced that promotions in the police force would be approved soon, along with adequate recruitment in the department.

"Madhya Pradesh Police has set an exemplary benchmark for the country in implementing new criminal laws. Effective action is being taken against cybercrime, organised gangs and criminals of all kinds. Due to police vigilance and swift action, no anti-national force has been allowed to take root in the state," the CM said.

DGP Highlights Anti-Narcotics Efforts

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana said that the Chief Minister's guidance and timely decisions played a decisive role in making Madhya Pradesh Naxal-free. Preparations are underway under his leadership to strengthen resources and fill vacant posts. He added that the Madhya Pradesh Police is continually strengthening its capabilities to effectively tackle cybercrime.

Additionally, DGP Makwana informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would launch a nationwide campaign from April 1, 2026, to make the country free from narcotics, with a three-year target set to achieve a drug-free India.

The DGP added that the police campaign against the drug mafia would continue relentlessly.

To raise awareness about drug abuse, the state successfully ran the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori' campaign in 2025. (ANI)

