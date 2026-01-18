Sukhwant Singh Suicide: Harish Rawat Says It's Murder, Seeks CBI Probe

After the suicide of farmer Sukhwant Singh, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday called for a Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) probe instead of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

'This is Murder': Rawat Demands Martyr Status

According to Rawat, farmer Sukhwant Singh's death, though appearing to be a suicide, was a result of circumstances that compelled him, effectively making it a murder, and Singh should be recognised as a martyr. "Sukhwant shot himself, but in reality, he was forced to do so; circumstances were created that compelled him to commit suicide. This is not suicide; this is murder. He should be accorded the status of a martyr; he has been murdered," Rawat stated.

Rawat said that Singh named those responsible for his harrasment before his death, and further demanded an FIR, suspension of officials, and a CBI investigation rather than an SIT in this case. "In the statement he gave before committing suicide, he named those who oppressed him, looted him, and a conspiratorial action was taken against him. We believe there should be no SIT; first, an FIR should be filed, officials should be suspended, and then the case should be investigated by the CBI," Rawat said.

SIT Investigation Begins

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the Sukhwant Singh suicide case has begun its investigation at ITI Police Station in Udham Singh Nagar district on Friday, according to Uttarakhand Police Headquarters.

The team is reviewing the case diary, post-mortem report, mobile phone, and other evidence collected from Kathgodam Police Station. The deceased's mobile phone and firearm are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

The SIT's technical team is analysing an email sent by Sukhwant Singh, which contains allegations against local individuals and police officers. The investigation is being conducted alongside a magisterial inquiry by the Commissioner of Kumaon Division.

In the interest of a fair and transparent probe, the police have also suspended and transferred 12 personnel, including three Sub-Inspectors, one Additional Sub-Inspector, one Head Constable, and seven Constables, to Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts under the Garhwal Range, with immediate effect.

Authorities to Examine Video Evidence

Prior to his death, Singh uploaded a video levelling serious allegations against several property dealers and police officials. The Police Headquarters has directed an in-depth investigation into the case.

Authorities have also instructed a detailed examination of the video circulated on social media and the complaint sent by the deceased via email, which contains allegations against local individuals and personnel of the Udham Singh Nagar Police. Based on verified facts, appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, the Police Headquarters stated.

CM Dhami Assures Justice

Moreover, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured justice to the family of late Sukhwant Singh, adding that "no negligence will be tolerated at any level".

Dhami reaffirmed the state government's commitment to a fair and thorough probe into the matter. "They (the family) will receive justice in the case of his death, and no negligence will be tolerated at any level during the investigation. The government stands with the affected family with full sensitivity, and no one responsible for this tragic incident will be spared," Dhami said.

This comes after a 40-year-old man, identified as Sukhwant Singh, died by suicide in a hotel room in Haldwani early Sunday morning. Before he took this step, he uploaded a video, levelling serious allegations against several property dealers and police officers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)