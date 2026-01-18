CM Dhami Addresses IIT Roorkee Workshop On Disaster Risk Reduction

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday addressed one-day workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, through virtual mode.

The Chief Minister said that the workshop would involve in-depth deliberations on important subjects such as disaster risk reduction, pre-disaster preparedness, early warning systems, and community participation. Concrete strategies would also be formulated to strengthen technological innovation, research collaboration, and partnerships, he said, according to a release. He said the suggestions from this workshop would be useful not only for Uttarakhand but also for the entire Himalayan region.

Mitigating Disaster Impact in Uttarakhand

Referring to the natural disasters in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand--earthquakes, landslides, cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, avalanches, and forest fires--the Chief Minister said their adverse impact can be mitigated through a scientific approach, timely preparedness, and collective efforts.

Government's Proactive Strategy and Initiatives

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has introduced the 4P mantra--Predict, Prevent, Prepare, Protect--for disaster risk reduction, and work is underway on a 10-point agenda aligned with this vision.

He said that the State Government is continuously working on pre-disaster preparedness, AI-based warning systems, digital monitoring systems, a glacier research centre, drone surveillance, GIS mapping, satellite monitoring, rapid response teams, forest fire early warning systems, and a comprehensive forest fire management plan. To this end, better coordination has been established among the Disaster Management Department, Forest Department, NDRF, SDRF, and the local administration.

Collaboration with IIT Roorkee

Appreciating IIT Roorkee's contribution, the Chief Minister said the institute has played a leading role in developing an earthquake early warning system. With IIT's support, the State Government is working to expand this system, map landslide-prone areas, and develop flood early-warning systems.

Environmental and Conservation Efforts

He added that several initiatives are underway in the state in the areas of plantation, water conservation, and solar energy to maintain environmental balance. In line with water conservation and augmentation, the Spring Rejuvenation Authority (SARA) is undertaking work.

Call for Safer Infrastructure

The Chief Minister appealed to the state's people to focus on building safe homes and infrastructure and urged officials to ensure strict compliance with safety standards.

