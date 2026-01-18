WPL: Shreyanka Patil's Fifer Helps RCB Beat GG For Third Straight Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their winning ways, as a five-wicket haul from Shreyanka Patil and standout contributions from their middle-order helped them secure their third-successive win of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), beating Gujarat Giants (GG) by 32 runs at Navi Mumbai on Friday.

With this win, RCB is at the top with three wins in three games, while GG is at third, with two wins and losses each.

Patil's Fifer Derails GG Chase

During the run-chase, the opening duo of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney started off well, with Lauren Bell getting hammered for two fours and a six by Mooney in the third over.

Arundhati Reddy provided RCB with a breakthrough, removing Devine for a 12-ball 8. GG was 34/1 in 3.4 overs.

In the next over, Shreyanka Patil removed Mooney for a 14-ball 27, with four boundaries and a six, with GG at 38/2 in five overs.

GG was 44/2 at the end of the power play in six overs.

In the seventh over, Lauren removed GG skipper Ash Gardner for just 3, with the team struggling at 46/3 in 6.5 overs.

In the next over, Kanika Ahuja took some pressure off by smashing Nadine de Klerk for two successive fours, bringing up the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

Ahuja, however, was removed by Shreyanka for 14-ball 16, with two fours, with GG sinking to 63/4 in 8.5 overs.

Halfway through, GG was 68/4 in 10 overs.

Georgia Wareham was removed by Nadine for 13 in 13, sinking GG to 70/5 in 10.4 overs.

Bharti Fulmali attempted a counter-attack, taking down Arundhati and Linsey Smith with a four and three sixes, bringing up GG's 100-run mark in 13.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, GG was 122/5, with Fulmali (39*) and Kashvee Gautam (14*) unbeaten.

Shreyanka and Lauren got RCB back in the game by removing Kashvee (18) and Bharti (39 in 20 balls, with three fours and sixes each), reducing GG to 139/7 in 16.3 overs.

Lauren continued with her brilliant bowling, getting Shivani Singh for a duck in the 17th over as well.

Shreyanka completed a comprehensive win for RCB, removing Tanuja Kanwer (21 in 13 balls, with three fours and a six) and Renuka Singh (2) in the 19th over.

RCB had skittled out GG for 150 runs, winning by 32 runs. Shreyanka (5/23 in 3.5 overs) was the star of the show for RCB with a fifer, while Lauren also bowled a phenomenal four-over spell of 3/29.

Yadav, Ghosh Rescue RCB After Top-Order Collapse

Earlier, a brilliant half-century by Radha Yadav took Royal Challengers Bengaluru and took them to 182/7 in 20 overs against the Gujarat Giants in the ninth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were off to a fantastic start after speedster Renuka Singh conceded 23 runs in the first over of the match. Twenty-three runs by Renuka Singh were also the most runs off the first over of an innings in WPL.

However, in the next over, pacer Kashvee Gautam removed opener Grace Harris, who was adjudged LBW. Harris made 17 off eight balls with the help of four boundaries.

After the end of three overs, Bengaluru reached 30/1.

Kashvee struck once again during the fourth over. The pacer dismissed Shivani Singh for four runs.

In the very next over, RCB lost their captain, Smriti Mandhana, who was dismissed by Renkua Singh. Mandhana made just five runs.

The wickets kept falling as Bengaluru lost Gautami Naik during the third ball of the sixth over. Sophie Devine picked up the wicket of Naik, who scored nine runs, including two fours.

Bengaluru, who scored 23 runs in the first over, slumped to 45/4 at the end of six overs. Notably, this was the second time that Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost four wickets within the first six overs in the WPL tournament, after they'd scored 47/4 versus Mumbai Indians in this phase at Brabourne in 2023.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav stabilised Bengaluru's innings as they reached 80/4 at the end of 10 overs.

During the 12th over, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh completed their 50-run stand for the fifth wicket.

During the last ball of the 15th over, Radha Yadav completed her fifty in 36 deliveries. RCB reached 131/4.

The duo rescued RCB's innings as they stitched their 100-run partnership during the last ball of the 16th over.

Spinner Georgia Wareham broke the much-needed partnership after she dismissed Richa Ghosh during the third ball of the 17th over.

During the 19th over, Kashvee conceded 22 runs as RCB reached 178/5.

Sophie Devine, who was bowling the 20th over of the first innings, picked up two wickets. She removed Nadine de Klerk (26 off 12 balls, with the help of four boundaries) and Radha Yadav, who played a fantastic knock of 66 off 47 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes, as RCB posted 182/7 on the board.

Sophie Devine (3/31), Kashvee Gautam (2/42), Renuka Singh (1/41) and Georgia Wareham (1/35) were among the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182/7 in 20 overs (Radha Yadav 66, Richa Ghosh 44; Sophie Devine 3/31) vs Gujarat Giants: 150 (Bharti Fulmali 39, Beth Mooney 27, Shreyanka Patil 5/23).

