India-Japan Strategic Dialogue: New Initiatives In AI, Critical Minerals

India and Japan unveiled new initiatives to push bilateral cooperation in the sector of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and critical minerals during the 18th Strategic Dialogue between the two countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi launched a new AI dialogue and also decided to convene a Joint Working Group on critical minerals to take forward cooperation on rare earth elements, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

AI and Critical Minerals Cooperation

Addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Today, the ministers launched the AI dialogue to give a push to bilateral cooperation in this sector. On economic security, this is an important area of engagement between the two countries, not just for our economies but for the world's economies at large. Both sides also decided to convene a joint working group on critical minerals under the economic security initiative to advance our collaboration in rare earths and other critical minerals"

In addition, both sides also agreed to hold a private-sector dialogue to enhance public-private cooperation under the economic security initiative. The second round of the Economic Security Dialogue, led by India's Foreign Secretary and the Japanese vice minister, will be held in the first half of 2026.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The discussion between both foreign ministers covered a plethora of topics, from investment, trade, to defence and people-to-people exchanges. "Both leaders discussed supply chain resilience in critical sectors, investment, trade, technology, innovation, defence, people-to-people exchanges, and our cultural ties. Both leaders underlined the importance of further strengthening the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, in keeping with the outcomes of the 15th annual summit held in Japan last year," Randhir Jaiswal said.

Toshimitsu Motegi is in India from January 15 to January 17, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The meeting follows PM Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's meeting in Johannesburg earlier this year on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)