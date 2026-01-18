Team India, New Zealand Arrive In Indore Ahead Of High-Voltage Clash

Team India and the New Zealand cricket team arrived at Indore airport amid tight security and fan excitement. The arrival marks preparations for their upcoming fixture, with both sides expected to begin training sessions soon as anticipation builds for the crucial encounter.

