5 Essential Things You Must Do To Prevent Jaundice Before Symptoms Appear

The health department reports that jaundice is spreading in various areas of the Palakkad district. It's crucial to be cautious at this time. Here are the essential things to do to prevent jaundice.

Make sure to drink boiled and cooled or filtered water. It's important to stay hydrated. Drink at least 10 glasses of water daily.

Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before eating. Especially, don't forget to wash your hands after using the washroom.

Make sure to use food items like fruits and vegetables after washing them well. Don't forget to clean kitchen surfaces too.

Getting vaccinated against Hepatitis A and B as a precaution is a good idea. This helps prevent the occurrence of jaundice.

Eat fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and turmeric. Avoid excessively fatty foods.

Be careful to avoid impure water, alcohol, and other food items. Also, don't forget to exercise and manage your body weight.