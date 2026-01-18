Maha Civic Polls: Modi Hails BJP-Sena Win, Cites 'Good Governance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led victory in the Maharashtra civic polls, attributing the win to the "pro-people good governance" agenda.

BJP-Sena Alliance Dominates Key Corporations

In Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, India's richest municipality, the BJP-Sena are heading towards a majority while leading on 105 seats of 227. The BJP was leading on 79 seats, while the Shinde Sena was leading on 26. As per trends, the alliance was also leading with a thumping majority in Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik and Ulhasnagar, among the 29 municipal corporations that went to polling on Thursday.

PM Modi Credits Development Vision, NDA Workers

Expressing gratitude to the electors, PM Modi said that the NDA's "vision for development has struck a chord" with the people of the state. He wrote on X, "Thank you, Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA's agenda of pro-people, good governance! The results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that the NDA's bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened. Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with."

He also lauded the NDA workers for the win for "countering the lies of the Opposition." "I am very proud of every NDA Karyakarta who worked tirelessly among people across Maharashtra. They talked about our alliance's track record, highlighted our vision for the coming times and also effectively countered the lies of the Opposition. My best wishes to them," the Prime Minister wrote.

Pawar Factions Falter in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

As per the trends, the uncle-nephew duo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have failed to touch the majority mark in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In Pune, the BJP was leading on 108 seats, while Ajit Pawar, who left the Mahayuti to unite the two NCP factions, led on 30 seats with NCP (SP) on five. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP-Sena alliance led on 91 seats, with the BJP gaining 85, while the NCP led on 36.

CM Fadnavis Confident of Mayor Posts

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attributed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti's sweeping victory in the civic polls to the "development agenda", while stating that the alliance will form Mayors in 25 of 29 Municipal Corporations.

A total of 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra underwent polling on Thursday, with the counting of votes today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)