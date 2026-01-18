RIL Q3 FY26: Profit Rises To Rs 22,290 Crore, Revenue Up 10% Yoy

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday reported a steady performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (3Q FY26), with consolidated gross revenue rising 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,93,829 crore, while EBITDA increased 6.1 per cent to Rs 50,932 crore, according to the company's media release.

The company said profit after tax and share of profit/(loss) of associates and Joint Ventures stood at Rs 22,290 crore in 3Q FY26, up 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y. EBITDA margin for the quarter was reported at 17.3 per cent.

9-Month Performance Highlights

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9M FY26), RIL reported EBITDA at Rs 1,59,323 crore, up 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y, while PAT and share of profit/(loss) of associates and JVs rose 28.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 75,165 crore, the release added.

Chairman's Commentary

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said, "Reliance's consolidated performance in 3Q FY26 reflects consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across businesses. Jio's digital ecosystem is deepening its roots in Indian households. Through our mobility and broadband products, we are connecting mobile phones, homes, appliances and enterprises. The synergistic value delivered by our connectivity and media platforms has meaningfully increased customer engagement.

"This quarter, Jio expanded its subscriber base further, through attractive propositions enabled by its comprehensive, indigenous technology stack tailored for Indian markets. The business delivered a robust financial performance with 16.4% growth in EBITDA," he said.

Segment-wise Performance

Oil to Chemicals (O2C)

Segment-wise, Oil to Chemicals (O2C) reported quarterly revenue of Rs 1,62,095 crore, up 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y, while EBITDA rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 16,507 crore with a 60 bps margin expansion. The company said fuel retailing operations through Jio-bp expanded its network by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,125 outlets, while Jio-bp quarterly sales volumes increased 24.7 per cent for high speed diesel and 20.8 per cent for motor spirit.

Jio Platforms Limited

Jio Platforms Limited posted quarterly revenue of Rs 43,683 crore, up 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while EBITDA increased 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,303 crore, with EBITDA margin rising 170 bps to 51.8 per cent. RIL said Jio's 5G subscribers crossed 250 million, while fixed broadband base crossed 25 million, and Jio AirFiber became the first FWA service globally to surpass 10 million subscribers.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited recorded quarterly revenue of Rs 97,605 crore, up 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while EBITDA rose marginally by 1.3 per cent to Rs 6,915 crore. The company said more than 500 million transactions were recorded during the quarter and 431 new stores were opened, taking the total store count to 19,979.

Oil and Gas (Exploration and Production)

In the Oil and Gas (Exploration and Production) segment, quarterly revenue declined 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,833 crore and EBITDA fell 12.7 per cent to Rs 4,857 crore due to lower volumes and price realisation for KGD6 gas and condensate as well as higher operating costs due to maintenance activities, it said.

Capital Expenditure and Debt

RIL said capital expenditure for the quarter stood at Rs 33,826 crore, driven by investments in ongoing growth projects in O2C and New Energy businesses, along with strengthening and expansion of the Jio and Retail network and infrastructure.

As per the release, outstanding debt was reported at Rs 3,46,896 crore, while cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 2,29,794 crore, with net debt at Rs 1,17,102 crore and net debt-to-EBITDA at 0.57. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)