Tesla Buys Time On FSD Probe: NHTSA Grants Five More Weeks To Review Over 8,000 Potential Traffic Violations

According to a filing posted on the NHTSA website, Tesla stated that the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has extended the timeline for reporting its findings on potential traffic violations involving Tesla cars with the company's Full Self-Driving system engaged.

Tesla's shares gained nearly 1% in Wednesday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

What Did Tesla Say?

Tesla was required to report its findings to the NHTSA by January 19, following an information request from the agency in December. However, it said that nearly two weeks of this time overlapped with major holidays.

“To respond to three large IRs in short succession is unduly burdensome and affects the quality of responses,” Tesla said.

The company added that querying for keywords related to traffic violations returns a large volume of items unrelated to a traffic violation. As such, this requires a manual review to make sure the incidents are violations and not false positives.

Tesla stated that it can currently process around 300 records per day and that it needs an additional 5 weeks to complete the manual review of the remaining 8,313 records. The company proposed Feb. 23, 2026, as the due date to file its findings, which has been granted by the NHTSA.

Tesla FSD Sales To End Next Month

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday announced on X that the EV giant will stop selling the Full Self-Driving technology as a standalone package next month.

Starting February 14, Tesla will offer FSD as a subscription-only feature, which currently costs $99 a month. At the moment, Tesla is still selling the FSD standalone package for $8,000.

Elon Musk's post on X | @elonmusk/X

TSLA stock is down 2% year-to-date, but up 2% over the past 12 months.

