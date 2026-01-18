Why The Rock's WWE Return Looks Unlikely Ahead Of Wrestlemania

Despite endless speculation about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE comeback ahead of WrestleMania season, several major roadblocks make it look increasingly unlikely. From creative silence to Hollywood commitments, insiders and fans believe The Great One may skip a big return, at least for now.

