AST Spacemobile Bags SHIELD Contract As Part Of Broader Golden Dome Project: ASTS Stock Soars Pre-Market

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) on Friday announced that it has awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract covers a broad range of work areas, including the delivery of new capabilities to the warfighter.

AST SpaceMobile shares were up more than 7% in Friday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about the company was in the 'bullish' territory, with the stock being the second-most-trending ticker on the platform at the time of writing.

