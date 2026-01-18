AST Spacemobile Bags SHIELD Contract As Part Of Broader Golden Dome Project: ASTS Stock Soars Pre-Market
AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) on Friday announced that it has awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract covers a broad range of work areas, including the delivery of new capabilities to the warfighter.
AST SpaceMobile shares were up more than 7% in Friday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about the company was in the 'bullish' territory, with the stock being the second-most-trending ticker on the platform at the time of writing.
