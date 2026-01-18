Mandhira Kapur Slams Priya Kapur's Plea For Karisma's Records

Sister Objects to 'Unnecessary' Legal Move

Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, publicly objected to Priya Kapur's attempt to access old divorce records between Sunjay and actor Karisma Kapoor in the ongoing inheritance dispute, calling it "unnecessary and misplaced."

Speaking to ANI, Mandhira Kapur Smith said the move appeared to be an attempt to divert attention from ongoing issues. "If my brother wanted to share these documents, he would have done so when they were married. I don't understand why this is being pursued now," she said. Emphasising the sensitive nature of matrimonial matters, she added that divorce proceedings are confidential, particularly when children are involved, and should remain strictly between the parties concerned.

Supreme Court Seeks Karisma Kapoor's Response

Her remarks come as the Supreme Court of India sought the response of Karisma Kapoor on Priya Kapur's plea seeking access to certified records of divorce-related proceedings. The matter was heard in the chamber by a Bench led by Justice AS Chandurkar.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Karisma Kapoor strongly opposed the plea, describing it as frivolous and an attempt to unearth personal and confidential information. The court asked Karisma Kapoor to place her objections on record and granted her two weeks' time to file a detailed reply.

Priya Kapur's Plea for Divorce Records

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for Priya Kapur and addressed the court. In her application, Priya Kapur has asserted that she is the legally wedded wife and a direct legal heir of the deceased industrialist.

She has approached the apex court seeking certified copies of the complete records of the Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 214 of 2016, arising out of Sunjay Kapur's divorce proceedings with Karisma Kapoor. The plea stated that access to these confidential records is required for use in pending succession proceedings before the Delhi High Court and is essential to safeguard her legal rights in relation to the deceased's estate.

According to the application, the 2016 transfer petition was filed by Sunjay Kapur seeking the transfer of a divorce case from the Family Court in Mumbai to Delhi. During the pendency of those proceedings, the parties amicably settled their disputes, following which the Supreme Court disposed of the petition on April 8, 2016, after recording detailed consent terms. Priya Kapur has informed the court that Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, in England. Relying on her marriage to the deceased on April 3, 2017, she has asserted her locus standi, stating that she is directly interested in the estate and legal matters concerning the deceased petitioner.

Background of the Inheritance Dispute

The development comes amid reports that disputes relating to Sunjay Kapur's will and estate have reached the Supreme Court. In December, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in a civil suit concerning the late industrialist's personal estate and reserved orders on an interim injunction application moved by his children from an earlier marriage with Karisma Kapoor. (ANI)

