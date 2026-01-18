BMC Polls: 'Mandate For Development,' Says Speaker As BJP-Sena Leads

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Friday thanked the people of Mumbai for reposing faith in the BJP alliance following the civic body elections, stating that the mandate reflects their desire for the city's development.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance is leading well past the majority mark of 114 in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, according to the latest trends by the state election commission.

"First of all, I want to thank the people of Mumbai and express my gratitude for reposing faith in the BJP alliance... This mandate has been given for the development of Mumbai. We have won the trust of Mumbai's people by dedicating to them important projects like the Metro Rail Network, Coastal Road, and Trans Harbour Link, and this mandate shows the desire of Mumbai's people for the city's development," Narwekar said.

BJP Leads in Pune Civic Polls

According to reported trends, the BJP is leading in 90 out of the 165 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), whereas the Pawar-Pawar combo failed to materialise support, staying at 20 seats till now. The Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance has managed to lead in 10 seats till now, whereas the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena stood at 2 seats.

Mumbai Set for New Mayor After Four Years

The elections for Mumbai's Municipal Corporation were conducted after a gap of eight years, marking a significant civic exercise for Mumbai.

The previous BMC elections were held in 2017, while the term of the last elected mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022. With the completion of the polls, Mumbai is set to get a new mayor after nearly four years.

