Extreme Cold Grips Mount Abu As Temperatures Plunge To -5°C

A rare January cold wave has hit Mount Abu, with temperatures dropping to -5°C, causing ice formation on fields and vehicles. Locals say the freezing conditions have persisted for three days, calling it unusual for January and linking it to changing climate patterns.

