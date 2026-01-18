Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Extreme Cold Grips Mount Abu As Temperatures Plunge To -5°C


2026-01-18 01:58:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A rare January cold wave has hit Mount Abu, with temperatures dropping to -5°C, causing ice formation on fields and vehicles. Locals say the freezing conditions have persisted for three days, calling it unusual for January and linking it to changing climate patterns.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110613199



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search