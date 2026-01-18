'End VIP Culture': R-Day Parade Enclosures Named After Indian Rivers

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday announced a move to end the "VIP culture" during the annual parade at Kratavya Path, as they would now be named after Indian rivers. Enclosures for the Beating Retreat will be named after musical instruments. "This year, to end the VIP culture, we have named all our enclosures for the Republic Day parade after Indian rivers and the enclosures for the Beating Retreat ceremony after musical instruments", he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted the commitment to cleanliness by announcing that a campaign would run after the events on January 26 and 30. "NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers would remove the waste from the Kratavya Path and surrounding areas", he added.

Parade Preparations and Public Access

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with elaborate parades, cultural displays, and a showcase of India's defence capabilities. The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators, both in-person and via live broadcasts. Rehearsals for the parade are underway on Kartavya Path as preparations continue for the national celebrations.

Ticket Sales Commence

Meanwhile, the sale of tickets for the Republic Day parade, the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony commenced on January 5. For the Republic Day parade, tickets are priced at Rs 20 and Rs 100. Tickets for the full dress rehearsal of Beating Retreat will be available at Rs 20, while tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony are priced at Rs 100.

EU Leaders to Attend as Chief Guests

European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will pay a three-day visit to India from January 25 to 27 and will be Chief Guests on Republic Day. During the visit, the leaders will also co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit to be held on January 27. They will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

