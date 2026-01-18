Tajinder Bagga Sends Rasmalai To Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Election Results

A light-hearted social media post by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga has caught public attention during an intense political moment in Maharashtra. As vote counting continued for municipal elections across the state, Bagga claimed he sent Rasmalai to senior Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. The post quickly went viral and sparked political debate, humour and mixed reactions online.

Ideological differences will always exist, but the Thackerays are not our enemies 3 Ras Malai at Matoshree for Uddhav Saheb Thackeray, Raj Thackeray & Aditya Thackeray. Hope you enjoy it.

- Tajinder Bagga

Tajinder Bagga shared a post on X, saying he had ordered three Rasmalai sweets to be delivered to Matoshree, the Thackeray family residence in Mumbai. He also shared a screenshot of the online order as proof.

In his post, Bagga wrote that while political and ideological differences will always exist, the Thackerays are not enemies. He added that he hoped they would enjoy the sweets.

The message stood out because it came during a charged political atmosphere, with elections and results dominating public discussion in Maharashtra.

Why Rasmalai became political

The Rasmalai reference was not random. During the recent election campaign, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had mocked BJP leader K. Annamalai by comparing him to Rasmalai.

This comment was made after Annamalai stated during a campaign speech that Mumbai was no longer just a city of Maharashtra but had become an international city. Raj Thackeray strongly criticised this statement, saying it questioned Mumbai's identity and suggested a larger conspiracy to separate the city from Maharashtra.

"One Rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu...What is your connection to come here....Hatao lungi bajao pungi" ~ Raj Thackeray at the UBT-MNS joint rally in Mumbai is not just about abusing K. Annamalai, but also mocking South Indians by using remarks "Hatao lungi bajao pungi"....

- Anshul Saxena

His Rasmalai remark on Annamalai drew sharp reactions from BJP leaders and supporters at the time.

Bagga's post seen as political messaging

Bagga's Rasmalai post was seen by many as a mix of humour, political messaging and symbolism. Supporters of the BJP praised the gesture as mature and respectful, saying it showed that politics does not always need hostility.

Others, especially from opposition parties, viewed it as a calculated move aimed at drawing attention during election results and taking a subtle dig at the Thackerays using their own words.

The post received thousands of views and comments within hours, with people debating whether it was genuine goodwill or political theatre.

Maharashtra municipal election backdrop

The Rasmalai post came on a key day in Maharashtra politics. Elections were held for 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the richest civic bodies in Asia.

A total of 15,931 candidates contested elections in 893 wards. Overall, elections were announced for 2,869 wards, with results expected for 2,801 seats. Sixty-eight seats were already won unopposed.

Voter turnout across the state was estimated between 46% and 50 percent. Mumbai recorded around 50 percent turnout, which was lower than the 2017 BMC elections.

BJP and allies celebrate strong performance

As counting progressed, celebrations broke out within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the results as a“resounding victory”.

In a post on X, Shah said the results reflected people's trust in the development policies of the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He congratulated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and BJP workers across the state.

महाराष्ट्रातील महानगरपालिका निवडणुकीत भाजपा-शिवसेना युतीला मिळालेलं प्रचंड यश एक गोष्ट स्पष्ट करते – ती म्हणजे आज देशातल्या काना-कोपऱ्यातील जनतेचा विश्वास फक्त आणि फक्त पंतप्रधान श्री. @narendramodi जींच्या नेतृत्वातील NDA सरकारच्या विकासाच्या धोरणावरच आहे. हे ऐतिहासिक यश...

- Amit Shah

Chief Minister Fadnavis also addressed supporters, saying the BJP and Mahayuti were set to form mayors in at least 25 municipal corporations.

Opposition reactions and allegations

Not all reactions were celebratory. Congress leaders claimed the election process was unfair. State Congress president Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal alleged misuse of money power and questioned the role of the Election Commission.

There were also reports of tension during polling. Opposition parties raised concerns about bogus voting, cash distribution, EVM problems and the quality of indelible ink used on voters' fingers.

Despite these claims, counting continued under tight security across major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Thane.

Maharashtra Civic Election Results 2026

