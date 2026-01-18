Caught On CCTV: Disguised As Young Boys, Two Women Arrested For Burglaries In North Bengaluru

In a surprising case, the Sampigehalli Police in Karnataka's north Bengaluru have arrested two women who disguised themselves as young boys to carry out house burglaries during the daytime. The arrests were made after police closely studied CCTV footage from the area and tracked the suspects using their vehicle number.

The accused have been identified as Shalu and Neelu, residents of Tanari Road. Police said the duo used a bike or scooter to move around residential areas and carefully watched homes before committing theft.

The #SampigehalliPolice in #Bengaluru have arrested two thieves who were disguised as young boys and were casing houses in broad daylight women would ride a bike, target unoccupied homes, and commit thefts police, acting on CCTV footage, caught the suspects and were... twitter/sybrShRTL3

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) January 16, 2026

How the thieves carried out the crimes

According to the police, the women dressed like teenage boys to avoid suspicion. They rode around neighbourhoods on a scooter and waited for homeowners to step out. Once they were sure the house was empty, they would break in and steal cash and valuables.

Their method allowed them to operate in broad daylight without drawing attention from neighbours or passers-by.

Theft reported in Yelahanka area

The case came to light on January 13 in Agrahara Layout near Yelahanka. Auto driver Sangamesh returned home after work and found that his house had been burgled. Cash and valuables were missing.

Sangamesh immediately approached the Sampigehalli police and filed a complaint. He told officers that his family had stepped out for a short while and the theft had taken place during that time.

CCTV footage helps police identify suspects

Police teams collected CCTV footage from nearby houses and streets. The cameras clearly showed the suspects entering and leaving the area on a scooter. Officers noted the registration number of the vehicle and tracked it down.

Using this key evidence, the police were able to locate and arrest the suspects within a short time.

Big surprise at police station

Police officials said they were shocked when the suspects were brought to the station. The individuals seen in the CCTV footage appeared to be young boys, but they were actually women.

After questioning, the accused admitted to committing multiple thefts using the same disguise, police said.

The Sampigehalli police have advised residents to remain alert and secure their homes, even during the day. They also encouraged people to install CCTV cameras and inform neighbours when leaving homes unattended.

The investigation is ongoing to check if the duo were involved in other similar cases in the area.