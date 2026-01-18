CM Dhami: Last Decade A Golden Chapter For Indian Sports History

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while virtually inaugurating the National Paralympic Powerlifting Championship on Friday, said that the past decade has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in India's sporting history, making this period a golden chapter for Indian sports.

Addressing the championship's inaugural ceremony, held via a virtual platform from COER University in Roorkee, CM Dhami said that this championship is not merely a sporting event but a celebration of India's indomitable willpower, which transforms every obstacle into a challenge and every challenge into an opportunity.

CM Dhami remarked that powerlifting symbolises discipline, patience, courage, and self-confidence. "This sport is not just about strength; it is also a unique example of resilience and self-respect."

Celebrating India's Divyang Athletes

Chief Minister Dhami said that India's divyang (persons with disabilities) brothers and sisters are today bringing glory to the nation in every field. He recalled that India's first Paralympic gold medalist (Sheetal Devi), Murlikant Petkar, won gold in swimming at the 1972 Summer Paralympics. Similarly, Satyendra Singh Lohiya became the first Indian divyang athlete to swim across the English Channel within 12 hours. "India's para archer Sheetal Devi, despite having no arms, won a gold medal at the World Para Archery Championship, proving how weakness can be transformed into strength. In the same way, the Indian Divyang Women's Cricket Team brought pride to the nation by winning the T20 Blind Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in Colombo," CM Dhami said.

Historic Wins on the Global Stage

"At the Tokyo Paralympics, Avani Lekhara won gold in shooting, and Sumit Antil claimed gold in javelin throw, establishing India's dominance on the global stage. Additionally, at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Indian athletes created history by winning 29 medals. Furthermore, at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai, Indian players won 110 medals, demonstrating that Indian Paralympic athletes are second to none," CM Dhami added.

Referring to Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik, who was present at the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that she is India's first woman Paralympian to win a silver medal in shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. He added that she is also a successful biker, swimmer, and car rally driver, and that her journey has been deeply inspiring.

'New India Plays to Win': A Golden Era for Sports

The Chief Minister reiterated that the past decade has marked an extraordinary change in India's sports history, making it a golden era for Indian sports. "Indian athletes have continuously pushed their limits and shown the world that India is no longer a country that merely participates in competitions--today's "New India" plays to win."

CM Dhami said this transformation has been driven by the clear vision and strong policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Prime Minister's love for sports is evident in that, under his leadership, India's sports budget has increased threefold. The "Khelo India" initiative launched by the central government is successfully nurturing sports talent across the country and strengthening sports infrastructure nationwide."

Uttarakhand: From 'Devbhoomi' to 'Khelbhoomi'

Chief Minister Dhami said that the grand and successful event of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand last year has paved the way for the state to be recognised not only as "Devbhoomi" (Land of the Gods) but also as "Khelbhoomi" (Land of Sports). "At the National Games, athletes from Uttarakhand won 103 medals and secured 7th place. Under the Prime Minister's guidance and support, the state government is developing world-class sports infrastructure. As a result, Uttarakhand today is capable of hosting not only national but also international-level sporting events," CM Dhami said.

A Tribute to Parents and a Promise of Support

Praising the parents of divyang athletes, the Chief Minister said that they never considered their children weak, but instead turned them into their strength. "Today, these children have become an inspiration for the entire nation. He urged others to draw inspiration from them and assured that the Uttarakhand government stands firmly with divyang athletes in every such endeavour." (ANI)

