PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's Romantic Barcelona Getaway-Mediterranean Food Adventures Inside

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's most recent Instagram photo offers followers a wonderful glimpse into their Barcelona gastronomic escapades.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are among Bollywood's most popular couples. Their paparazzi films and Instagram photos are simply too adorable to stomach. They just launched a fun series called Ro & Sa Recommend, in which they share their favourite eateries from across the world with their followers.

The first episode had them sharing Ramen vibes from Barcelona. They're back with the second episode, recommending a Mediterranean restaurant and offering fans even more gastronomic options to fawn over.

Hrithik and Saba had a hilarious Instagram story, beginning with funny mirror selfies in beautiful clothing. The video then travels inside the Mediterranean restaurant, offering viewers a glimpse of the food, decor, and atmosphere.

The caption said,“In the next edition of 'Ro & Sa recommend' (the Barcelona Chapter), we found ourselves at a cosy little Mediterranean joint Soma for Sa's (Saba) birthday dinner. The place was suggested by our local friends and it didn't disappoint."

The caption then detailed the couple's lavish dining experience. They said that they began with wonderful espresso martinis, which they recommended. Burrata and eggplant were standout dishes, along with other staples like chicken croquettes, tomato bread, beef served over carrot puree and patatas bravas. Saba and Hrithik thought the desserts, which included flan, chocolate ganache, and tiramisu, were the best part of the meal. The post concluded with the statement,“Keep eating, foodies.”

While the second episode of Ro & Sa suggests Spanish cuisine, the first episode highlights a ramen restaurant. The caption for the post went into considerable depth regarding the location.

Hrithik and Saba described their experience, stating how much they enjoyed the restaurant, even going back for seconds and standing in queue for an hour. They also recommended particular meals, making it an ideal post for those looking to find a small Japanese ramen restaurant in a place like Barcelona.