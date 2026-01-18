Karnataka SHOCKER: Brutal Killing In Front Of Children Shocks Tumakuru, Police Nab Accused

The entire Tumakuru district was left shaken after a brutal murder in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Karnataka's Tumakuru district. Manjunath, a well-respected local resident, was attacked and killed by unknown assailants while sitting outside his house with his children.

The attack happened in the Kenkere area on the night of January 11. Manjunath was standing near the gate of his house when the attackers arrived. The violent nature of the crime and the fact that it happened in front of his children sent shockwaves across the district.

Robbery attempt turns deadly

According to police, the accused had reportedly planned a robbery at Manjunath's house. The gang had prepared for the crime a day earlier and arrived at around 9 pm on January 11 to carry out the plan.

Wearing gloves and masks to hide their identity, the attackers confronted Manjunath and demanded that he open the shop door attached to his house. When he refused, they attacked him with a sharp weapon and fled the scene.

Manjunath suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. His 12-year-old daughter witnessed the entire incident, leaving her deeply traumatised.

Police launch intensive investigation

Following the murder, the Huliyaru Police registered a case and began a large-scale search for the suspects. Given Manjunath's standing in the community, the case posed a major challenge for the Tumakuru Police.

During the investigation, police received crucial information that a suspicious car had been seen near the crime scene. Further checks revealed that the same vehicle was involved in a house burglary in Sira taluk of Tumakuru.

Joint police operation leads to arrests

Based on this key lead, the Tumakuru Police coordinated with the Shivamogga Police and launched a joint operation. Within 48 hours of the murder, four accused were traced and arrested from Attibele in the Anekal region of Bengaluru.

The arrested men have been identified as Satish, Keshavan, Kaviteshwaran, and Arun. They are natives of Tamil Nadu and were living in the Attibele area. Police said the accused are professional thieves who have committed several thefts across Karnataka.

Gang linked to past crimes

Police investigations revealed that the gang had also targeted Tumakuru earlier. Reports suggest that the accused were involved in a murder case near Anekal in 2018 as well.

In total, five people were involved in Manjunath's murder. Four have been arrested so far, while one accused is still absconding. The Huliyaru Police have intensified efforts to trace and arrest the remaining suspect.

The murder has triggered fear and anger among residents of the area. Locals have demanded strict action against the accused and better security measures to prevent such crimes.

Police said interrogation of the arrested accused is ongoing and more details are expected to emerge soon.