PM Modi's Assam Visit: Bodo Event, Rs 6,950 Crore Kaziranga Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam in the coming two days. On January 17, at around 6 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a traditional Bodo cultural programme at the Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex, Sarusajai, in Guwahati.

On January 18, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, worth over Rs 6,950 crore, and will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains at Kaliabor in Nagaon district.

Historic Bodo Cultural Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community, at the Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex, Sarusajai, in Guwahati. On this occasion, more than 10,000 artists from the Bodo community will perform the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. Artists from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies across 23 districts of the state will take part in the event.

About the Bagurumba Dance

Bagurumba is one of the folk dances of the Bodo community and is deeply inspired by nature. The dance symbolises blooming flowers and reflects harmony between human life and the natural world. Traditionally performed by young Bodo women with men accompanying as musicians, the dance features gentle, flowing movements that imitate butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers. Performances are usually organised in groups, forming circles or lines that enhance their visual elegance.

Bagurumba dance holds deep cultural significance for the Bodo people. It represents peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony, and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi.

Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project

On January 18, the Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project -- the four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 -- valued at over Rs 6,950 crore. The 86-km-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass section, and a 30-km widening of the existing NH-715 from two lanes to four lanes.

The project aims to improve regional connectivity while protecting the park's rich biodiversity. The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure the uninterrupted movement of animals and reduce human-wildlife conflict. It will also enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic.

As part of the project, bypasses will be developed at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat to decongest towns, improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

New Amrit Bharat Express Trains

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, the Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and the Dibrugarh=Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express. These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and northern India, enabling safer, more convenient travel for people. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)