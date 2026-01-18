Kabaddi Champions League Inaugural Season Schedule Announced For Jan 2026

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has announced the match schedule for its much-awaited inaugural season, setting the stage for an action-packed celebration of Haryana's deep-rooted kabaddi legacy, according to a release.

The first edition of KCL will be hosted at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, and will run from January 25 to February 7, 2026. Matches during the league phase will be played across three prime-time slots -- 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM, and 9:00 PM, promising fans non-stop kabaddi entertainment every evening live in the stadium and on Zee Channels, DD Sports, YupTV and Wave OTT platforms.

The league will kick off with a blockbuster inaugural day featuring two high-voltage encounters:7:00 PM: Sonipat Stars vs Gurugram Gurus8:00 PM: Rohtak Royals vs Karnal Kings

The opening night is set to capture the essence of regional rivalries and set the tone for the competition ahead with multiple action-packed matches lined up, promising to keep fans at the edge of their seats throughout the 2 weeks.

Tournament Format and Teams

Over 12 days, eight franchises -- Sonipat Stars, Gurugram Gurus, Hisar Heroes, Bhiwani Bulls, Rohtak Royals, Karnal Kings, Panipat Panthers, and Faridabad Fighters will battle it out in a tightly packed league format. Fans can look forward to marquee clashes, emerging rivalries and intense contests as teams push to book a place in the knockouts and fight for the title of the first-ever KCL winners.

Knockout Schedule

Semi-Finals: February 6, 2026Grand Final: February 7, 2026

A Platform for Haryana's Talent

The inaugural season of KCL aims to blend grassroots passion with professional excellence, offering a powerful platform for kabaddi talent from across Haryana to shine. With packed schedules, prime-time action, and electric atmospheres, the Kabaddi Champions League is all set to make a memorable debut.

The full match schedule for the league phase is now available on the KCL official website as they invite fans to experience and be part of a landmark moment in Haryana kabaddi history.

KCL Haryana Season 1: Full Schedule & Match Timings

Sunday, January 25

Match 1 - Sonipat Stars vs Gurugram Gurus, 7:00 pm

Match 2 - Rohtak Royals vs Karnal Kings, 8:00 pm

Monday, January 26

Match 3 - Hisar Heroes vs Bhiwani Bulls, 7:00 pm

Match 4 - Panipat Panthers vs Faridabad Fighters, 8:00 pm

Tuesday, January 27

Match 5 - Sonipat Stars vs Karnal Kings, 7:00 pm

Match 6 - Gurugram Gurus vs Bhiwani Bulls, 8:00 pm

Wednesday, January 28

Match 7 - Rohtak Royals vs Faridabad Fighters, 7:00 pm

Match 8 - Hisar Heroes vs Panipat Panthers, 8:00 pm

Thursday, January 29

Match 9 - Sonipat Stars vs Bhiwani Bulls, 7:00 pm

Match 10 - Karnal Kings vs Faridabad Fighters, 8:00 pm

Friday, January 30

Match 11 - Gurugram Gurus vs Panipat Panthers, 7:00 pm

Match 12 - Rohtak Royals vs Hisar Heroes, 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 31

Match 13 - Sonipat Stars vs Faridabad Fighters, 7:00 pm

Match 14 - Bhiwani Bulls vs Panipat Panthers, 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 1

Match 15 - Karnal Kings vs Hisar Heroes, 7:00 pm

Match 16 - Gurugram Gurus vs Rohtak Royals, 8:00 pm

Monday, February 2

Match 17 - Sonipat Stars vs Panipat Panthers, 7:00 pm

Match 18 - Faridabad Fighters vs Hisar Heroes, 8:00 pm

Match 19 - Bhiwani Bulls vs Rohtak Royals, 9:00 pm

Tuesday, February 3

Match 17 - Karnal Kings vs Gurugram Gurus, 7:00 pm

Match 18 - Sonipat Stars vs Hisar Heroes, 8:00 pm

Match 19 - Panipat Panthers vs Rohtak Royals, 9:00 pm

Wednesday, February 4

Match 17 - Faridabad Fighters vs Gurugram Gurus, 7:00 pm

Match 18 - Bhiwani Bulls vs Karnal Kings, 8:00 pm

Match 19 - Sonipat Stars vs Rohtak Royals, 9:00 pm

Thursday, February 5

Match 17 - Hisar Heros vs Gurugram Gurus, 7:00 pm

Match 18 - Panipat Panthers vs Karnal Kings, 8:00 pm

Match 19 - Faridabad Fighters vs Bhiwani Bulls, 9:00 pm

Day 13 - Friday, February 6

Semi-Final 1 - TBD vs TBD, 7:00 pm

Semi-Final 2 - TBD vs TBD, 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 7

Final - TBD vs TBD, 8:00 pm. (ANI)

