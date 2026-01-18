Planetary Clash: Mercury And Mars In Capricorn To Impact These Zodiac Signs

Astrology predicts a planetary clash between Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, creating a powerful“planetary war”. This alignment may negatively affect finances, behaviour and mental peace, especially for Aries, Gemini and Virgo zodiac signs.

On Jan 16, 2026, Mars enters Capricorn. Hours later, on Jan 17, 2026, Mercury also enters Capricorn. Astrologers say this leads not just to a conjunction but a war between them.

Mars and Mercury will be at 27 degrees in Capricorn. A planetary war occurs when planets are at the same degree in one sign. As enemies, their clash will have a strong impact on certain signs.

Aries people might get angry easily... this unprovoked anger can hurt anyone, negatively affecting relationships. Business losses are also possible. Be careful as others might react badly.

Gemini natives might face misunderstandings. Be clear in your conversations to avoid conflicts. There's a chance of making wrong decisions, so think wisely before you act.

The clash between Mars and Mercury will increase stress for Virgos. They might overthink things. Stay away from negative thoughts. Meditate or chant mantras. Think twice before doing anything.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.