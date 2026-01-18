Aishwarya Rai To Romance Chiranjeevi In Mega 158? Actress' FEE Will SHOCK You

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai has never acted in a full-fledged Telugu movie. Despite many attempts to cast her opposite Chiranjeevi, it never worked out. Now, it's said she's definitely acting in the Mega movie.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently riding high on success. After a string of failures, he scored a massive blockbuster with 'Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.' Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film starred Nayanthara. Anil completely changed Chiranjeevi's look, giving fans a taste of the real Mega flavor. Venkatesh's entry made the movie a huge success. Released for Sankranti, the film has been shaking the box office since day one. After this, he will appear in Vishwambhara.

Riding on the success of 'Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu,' Chiranjeevi is ready to team up with director Bobby again. Their previous film, 'Waltair Veerayya,' was a super hit. At that time, Chiranjeevi was facing a series of failures, and Bobby delivered a much-needed success. With that trust, Chiranjeevi has given Bobby another chance. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what magic Bobby will create this time. Meanwhile, a rumor about the heroine is going viral on social media.

The talk is that this time, Bobby is going to show the audience the complete action side of the Megastar. He's expected to bring the same energy as Chiranjeevi's 'Gang Leader.' In Mega 158, Chiranjeevi will reportedly play a gangster in a full-fledged action entertainer. There are also rumors that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will have a key role. The regular shooting is likely to start this summer, after the release of Vishwambhara.

There's a lot of buzz about the heroine for this movie. For a long time, there have been attempts to cast Aishwarya Rai opposite Chiranjeevi. Koratala Siva tried hard for 'Acharya,' and many other directors have tried in the past. But it's said she wasn't interested in acting in Telugu. Now, it's reported that Bobby is trying to cast the Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai opposite the Megastar, and it seems Aish has responded positively to the film.

The talk is that Aishwarya Rai is demanding a huge remuneration for this film, reportedly over 20 crores. She has also stipulated that the producers must bear her hotel and staff expenses during the Hyderabad shoot. It's said that Aishwarya Rai will only give the green signal if the producers agree to all these conditions. If she agrees, this will be her first full-fledged Telugu film. Previously, she only appeared in an item song with Akkineni Nagarjuna.