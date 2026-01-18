Mary Kom Vs Ex-Husband Row Gets Ugly: She Questions His 'Sacrifice,' He Hits Back

Boxing legend Mary Kom's personal feud with her ex-husband Onler Kom has gone public after she questioned his contributions during their marriage, saying 'he didn't earn a single rupee' while she supported the family. Onler has strongly denied her claims, saying he made sacrifices too and challenged her to prove allegations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.