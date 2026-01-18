Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BMC Election 2026 Results: Counting Underway In Mumbai's Richest Civic Polls


2026-01-18 01:58:16
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections held on 15 January 2026 saw votes being counted on 16 January 2026 for all 227 wards in India's richest civic body. Early exit polls project a strong lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with voter turnout around 50–53% amid tight security and political drama.

