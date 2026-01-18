Pojk Boils As Public Anger Grows Over Broken Promises

Political tensions are escalating in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as protests intensify over the alleged non-implementation of an agreement with the Joint Awami Action Committee. Protest leaders accuse authorities of reneging on promises, citing governance failures, lack of representation, alleged repression, and prolonged electricity outages.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.