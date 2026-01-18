Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pojk Boils As Public Anger Grows Over Broken Promises


2026-01-18 01:58:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Political tensions are escalating in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as protests intensify over the alleged non-implementation of an agreement with the Joint Awami Action Committee. Protest leaders accuse authorities of reneging on promises, citing governance failures, lack of representation, alleged repression, and prolonged electricity outages.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110613154



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search