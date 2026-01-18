Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

INSV Kaundinya Receives Grand Water Salute In Oman After Historic Voyage


2026-01-18 01:58:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

INSV Kaundinya received a grand traditional water salute on arrival at Oman's Sultan Qaboos Port after completing a historic 18-day voyage from Porbandar. The mission revived India's ancient seafaring legacy, with the ship built using 5th-century Ajanta Caves–inspired design and traditional techniques.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110613153



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search