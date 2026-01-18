INSV Kaundinya Receives Grand Water Salute In Oman After Historic Voyage

INSV Kaundinya received a grand traditional water salute on arrival at Oman's Sultan Qaboos Port after completing a historic 18-day voyage from Porbandar. The mission revived India's ancient seafaring legacy, with the ship built using 5th-century Ajanta Caves–inspired design and traditional techniques.

